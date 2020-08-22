Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $265,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.33.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.33 and a 200 day moving average of $343.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $429.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

