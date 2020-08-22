THETA Market Cap Hits $386.59 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinbit, IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, THETA has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $386.59 million and approximately $39.42 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.64 or 0.05475247 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014465 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00045009 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc, IDEX, Coinbit, WazirX, Bithumb, Binance, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

