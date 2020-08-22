Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) is Strycker View Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Strycker View Capital LLC reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269,870 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 5.4% of Strycker View Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strycker View Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $6,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. 353,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

