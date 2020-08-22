TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $350,317.94 and approximately $5.13 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.01503966 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

