Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 94.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $18,828.02 and $52.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00137457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.23 or 0.01679489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00161939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,033,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.