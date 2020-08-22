TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Holdings Decreased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TransUnion worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,700. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.