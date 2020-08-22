TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00008624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Zebpay, Kyber Network and Binance. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $367.04 million and $95.25 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00138108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.01683948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00188764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00158697 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 366,583,460 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, WazirX, Bittrex, HBUS, Kyber Network, Bitso, Upbit, HitBTC, Crex24, Kuna, IDEX, Koinex, Zebpay and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

