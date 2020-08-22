TrustVerse Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and $676,318.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039863 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.30 or 0.05525941 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00014865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,830,019 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

