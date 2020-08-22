U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lessened by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,405. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.