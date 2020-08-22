U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after buying an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after buying an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.21. 5,998,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

