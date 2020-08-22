U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

