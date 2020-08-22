Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Increased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 725.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,025,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,802. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $195.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

