Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.8% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $195.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.