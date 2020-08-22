United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 127,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.03. 4,419,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

