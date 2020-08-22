United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.26.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,419,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,963. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

