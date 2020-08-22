UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $313.50. The stock had a trading volume of 134,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

