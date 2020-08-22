USDJ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $157,654.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $157,654.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00137901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.01684948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00159021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 4,413,267 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.