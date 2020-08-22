USDQ (USDQ) Market Cap Hits $5.21 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00008092 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $393.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00090333 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00277598 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009504 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,290 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

