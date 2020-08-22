USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $630,503.96 and approximately $1,196.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Lighthouse] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,610.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.55 or 0.02442231 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000895 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00647733 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004207 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.