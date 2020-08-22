Valor Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $1.64 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00003996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.12 or 0.05479039 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

