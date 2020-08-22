Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,016,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

