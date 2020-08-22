Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Smith Moore & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $176.66. The company had a trading volume of 403,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,232. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.28 and a 200 day moving average of $159.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

