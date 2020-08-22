Velas Price Reaches $0.0488 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Velas has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $68.53 million and $2.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002084 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001634 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006387 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000312 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

