Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,058,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,544,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

