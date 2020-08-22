ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. ViaSat reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ViaSat from $82.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ViaSat in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $3,700,402.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 105.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 49.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 110.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ViaSat by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,970,000 after buying an additional 36,381 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 415,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,075. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,963.00 and a beta of 1.12. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

