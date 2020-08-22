VINchain (VIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $198,738.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $198,738.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00137686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.35 or 0.01681409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00190069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00162686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

