Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 131.40 ($1.72).

A number of research firms have commented on VMUK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK stock traded down GBX 1.42 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 87.04 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,618 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.66. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.46.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.