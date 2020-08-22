Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,066 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.9% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $186,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 93,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,948,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.48. The firm has a market cap of $396.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

