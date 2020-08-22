Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,054 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 3.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $204.13. 9,948,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.48. The company has a market capitalization of $396.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

