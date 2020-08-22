Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by S. Muoio & CO. LLC

S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,054,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,153. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. The company has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.55, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

