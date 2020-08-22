Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,075,326,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.44. 6,054,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,670,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

