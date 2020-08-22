Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $191,164.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00138026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.03 or 0.01677506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00188817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00159873 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,874 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.