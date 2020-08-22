WaykiChain Price Tops $0.26 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. WaykiChain has a market cap of $49.08 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.78 or 0.01676710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00189769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00163069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $24.43, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

