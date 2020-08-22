Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 817 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,240,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,387,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $282.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

