Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.19. 455,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,015. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

