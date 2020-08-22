Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $165.39 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522,760 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $165,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,181,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,131,000 after buying an additional 322,658 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 313.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 170,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,799. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.