Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.13. The company had a trading volume of 332,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

