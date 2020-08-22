Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.36 Million in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 83.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 256.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,663 shares of company stock worth $1,642,992 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $226.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

