Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $40.59. 7,112,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.