Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 248,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 101,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

