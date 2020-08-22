Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 156,260 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 156,260 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,614 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in HP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in HP by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in HP by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 7,457,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,663,633. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

