Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

