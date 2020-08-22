Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,337,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,142,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $60.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,064,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,938. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

