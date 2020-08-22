WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WEC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.99. 1,350,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

