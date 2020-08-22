Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 38,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.64. 26,913,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,565,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.