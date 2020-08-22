West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.5% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 21,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $271.48. 952,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.88. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $279.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

