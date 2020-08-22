WINk Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $33.33 million and $1.82 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WINk has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002364 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

