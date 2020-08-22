WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.39. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

