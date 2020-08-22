WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 151.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after purchasing an additional 718,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 410,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in WP Carey in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WP Carey by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WP Carey by 4.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $70.67. 391,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,082. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

