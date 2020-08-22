XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stake Cut by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 1.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of XPO Logistics worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,199,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 763.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after buying an additional 893,113 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,237,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after buying an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 256,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 192,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.54. The company had a trading volume of 766,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,474. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

